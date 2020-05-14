Microsoft Build session catalog is now live

This year Build 2020 is being held as a free online-only event, making it much more accessible than previously. Registration is free and today Microsoft published the full session catalog of the event. I’ve listed some interesting sessions below.
- Create collaborative docs and apps with Microsoft Fluid Framework
- Building the tools to work and learn, with Jha and guests
- Everything you need to know about WinUI
- Get started with Windows Package Manager
- Unifying and evolving the Windows app platform
You can find the full session catalog here.
