We reported a few days ago that Microsoft had officially missed its target to get an Android 11 upgrade to the Surface Duo before the end of 2021, with the company saying in September:

“We remain committed to providing updates to Surface Duo, and we’re working to bring Android 11 to existing customers before the end of this year.”

According to rumours, the update was stuck in Google certification, and today Microsoft finally made a statement to clarify the issue, saying:

We’re finalizing the validation and certification for Android 11. We originally planned to deploy Android 11 as an update for Surface Duo in December, but we needed a few more weeks to ensure a great experience for Surface Duo customers. We expect to begin Android 11 rollout in the next few weeks, beginning with unlocked devices.

The announcement is of course great news, and I suspect most Surface Duo owners would prefer to wait a few more weeks instead of having a buggy Android 11 experience. Hopefully, Microsoft will have done enough to avoid owners experiencing both.

via the WC