Microsoft board approves the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair of Microsoft

Microsoft today announced that its board of directors have approved the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair of Microsoft.

“This reflects the unique leadership role that Brad plays for the company, our board of directors and me, with governments and other external stakeholders around the world,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft.

Brad Smith will continue to report to Satya Nadella.

About Brad Smith:

As Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith leads a team of more than 1,500 business, legal and corporate affairs professionals located in 54 countries and operating in more than 120 nations. He plays a key role in spearheading the company’s work on critical issues involving the intersection of technology and society, including cybersecurity, privacy, artificial intelligence, environmental sustainability, human rights, immigration and philanthropy. Smith joined Microsoft in 1993, first spending three years in Paris leading the legal and corporate affairs team in Europe. In 2002, he was named Microsoft’s general counsel and spent the following decade leading work to resolve the company’s antitrust controversies with governments around the world and companies across the tech sector.

