Microsoft releases dedicated Bing Wallpapers app for Android devices

Until now, to enjoy Bing homepage images in your Android device, you need to install Bing app or Microsoft Launcher app. Microsoft has recently released a dedicated Bing Wallpapers app for Android devices. Using this app, you can enjoy beautiful wallpaper for your Android device every day.

Bing Wallpapers app features:

Each image tells a story: Discover details on what makes each image special, including info on the location, photographer, and why we featured it.

You can download the Bing Wallpapers app here from Play Store.