Microsoft releases dedicated Bing Wallpapers app for Android devices

Until now, to enjoy Bing homepage images in your Android device, you need to install Bing app or Microsoft Launcher app. Microsoft has recently released a dedicated Bing Wallpapers app for Android devices. Using this app, you can enjoy beautiful wallpaper for your Android device every day.
Bing Wallpapers app features:
- Each image tells a story: Discover details on what makes each image special, including info on the location, photographer, and why we featured it.
- Browse what you like: Leverage the filter to choose the kind of color, category, and locations you want to see. Stick with a simple solid-colored background when the mood suits.
- New images every day: Just like the Bing homepage, our app is updated daily.
- Get automatic updates: Set your wallpaper to automatically update and every morning you’ll get a brand new image.
- Powerful Bing image search: Leverage Bing search to find specific wallpaper images for your device.
- Supports landscape mode: The app supports both portrait and landscape mode.
You can download the Bing Wallpapers app here from Play Store.
