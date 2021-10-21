Microsoft Bing now offers a great travel search experience on the web

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Bing Travel

Microsoft Bing now offers a great travel search experience on the web powered by AI. You can search for flights, destinations, hotels, car rentals, holiday packages and more. When you search for places, you get a neat overview page with a brief description of the place, What to see & do section, travel stories, popular destinations similar to the one you searched for and more. Bing Travel also offers price trends to help you know when to book for the best deal.

Check out the new Bing Travel experience here.

