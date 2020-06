Microsoft is now working on a dark mode experience for Bing and this new experience will be first available for mobile users.

Bing will begin the roll-out of this new Dark Theme option for m.bing.com users in the coming weeks. As you can expect, once you enable this new option, the whole experience including image search will have dark mode look.

Microsoft also confirmed that they are working on Bing dark mode on Desktop, but it is not yet ready for public roll-out.

Source: Microsoft