Microsoft announces Azure Load Testing, a fully managed load testing service

Microsoft today announced Azure Load Testing, a fully managed load testing service that will allow developers to generate high-scale load with custom Apache JMeter (a popular open-source load and performance tool) scripts. Azure Load Testing will also allow developers to gain actionable insights to catch and fix performance bottlenecks.
- Azure Load Testing integrates with Azure Monitor, including Application insights and Container insights, to capture details from the Azure services. Depending on the type of service, different metrics are available.
- Both client-side and server-side metrics are available in the Azure Load Testing dashboard.
- Azure Load Testing keeps a history of test runs and allows you to visually compare multiple runs to detect performance regressions.
- Using the integrations with GitHub Actions and Azure Pipelines developers can establish a performance baseline and set clear pass or fail criteria to catch performance regressions on every build.
Source: Microsoft
Comments