Microsoft announces Azure Load Testing, a fully managed load testing service

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Azure Load Testing

Microsoft today announced Azure Load Testing, a fully managed load testing service that will allow developers to generate high-scale load with custom Apache JMeter (a popular open-source load and performance tool) scripts. Azure Load Testing will also allow developers to gain actionable insights to catch and fix performance bottlenecks.

  • Azure Load Testing integrates with Azure Monitor, including Application insights and Container insights, to capture details from the Azure services. Depending on the type of service, different metrics are available.
  • Both client-side and server-side metrics are available in the Azure Load Testing dashboard.
  • Azure Load Testing keeps a history of test runs and allows you to visually compare multiple runs to detect performance regressions.
  • Using the integrations with GitHub Actions and Azure Pipelines developers can establish a performance baseline and set clear pass or fail criteria to catch performance regressions on every build.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments