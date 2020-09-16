Microsoft finally announces Azure Files support for NFS v4.1 protocol

Azure Files is a distributed cloud file system that supports SMB and REST protocols. Most of the cases, SMB will be used because it works great on both Windows and UNIX operating systems. However, if applications are written for POSIX compliant file systems, NFS file system is required for full compatibility. Microsoft yesterday announced Azure Files support for NFS v4.1 protocol.

NFS 4.1 support for Azure Files will provide our users with a fully managed NFS file system as a service .

. This offer is built on a truly distributed resilient storage platform that serves Azure Blobs, Disks, and Queues, to name just a few components of Azure Storage .

. Azure Files also supports full file system access semantics such as strong consistency and advisory byte range locking, and can efficiently serve frequent in-place updates to your data.

Pricing:

It will be charged based on premier tier pricing. You can provision shares as small as 100GiB and increase your capacity in 1GiB increments.

Source: Microsoft