Microsoft announces several new Copilot features coming to Microsoft 365 apps

At Ignite 2023, Microsoft introduced major updates to Copilot, focusing on three core areas: more personalization, sophisticated mathematical, and analysis capabilities. These updates allow users to customize Copilot for tailored responses in Word and PowerPoint, with plans to expand to other Microsoft 365 apps.

Let’s get started.

Copilot in Teams

Here’s a summary of the new Copilot in Teams experiences:

Meeting Helper

Copilot takes notes throughout your meeting and shares them with participants.

You can instruct Copilot to capture specific content, such as transcribing a particular person’s remarks.

Copilot can answer questions and provide information during the meeting, even without transcription enabled.

Collaborative Notes

You can collaborate on notes in real-time with other participants.

You can access your meeting notes from anywhere, on any device.

Channel Summarization

Copilot can synthesize long posts, get action items, or review key decisions in Teams channels.

This helps you stay on top of what’s happening in the channels you care about.

Compose Box Suggestions

Copilot can help you write a message or adjust its tone to improve your writing in Teams chat and channels.

This helps you communicate more effectively with your colleagues.

Intelligent Recap

Intelligent recap helps you catch up on missed meetings by summarizing the key points, action items, and decisions.

You can ask specific questions about the meeting and get clear answers.

Copilot in Whiteboard

Copilot automatically captures and visualizes spoken discussion points during a Teams meeting.

These are organized for you into a collaboration space in Whiteboard, shared across all meeting participants.

Copilot in Outlook

These upcoming features for Copilot in Outlook are set to arrive in the Spring.

Meeting Preparation

Copilot will comb through meeting invitation details, related emails, and pertinent documents to build a synthesized summary that you can review quickly.

This will help you show up to meetings fully prepared.

Email Thread Summary

Copilot will extract crucial information from bulky email threads and propose actionable steps, such as a follow-up meeting.

Meeting Agendas and Summaries

Once a meeting is selected, Copilot will draft agendas, summarize discussions, create engaging meeting titles, populate attendees, append the original thread for clarity, and suggest times when everyone can meet.

Meeting Scheduling Assistance

You can ask Copilot for assistance with scheduling meetings, and it will suggest relevant attendees, draft agendas, recommend files to share, and find times when everyone is available.

Copilot in Loop

The Microsoft Loop app, which has now reached general availability, introduces a collaborative space that integrates human input and generative AI to support a more adaptable and dynamic approach to work.

Flexible Collaboration Canvas

Loop provides a space designed for collaborative work among team members.

Enables seamless cooperation between team members and Copilot, fostering collective thinking, planning, and creative efforts within projects.

Intelligent Page Creation with Copilot

Copilot suggests relevant pages from previous projects to aid ongoing work.

Automatically adapts suggested pages to fit the current project’s context and requirements.

Offers content suggestions specifically tailored to the objectives and goals of the ongoing project.

Workspace Status as a Dashboard

Acts as a comprehensive dashboard providing insights into the team’s progress and activities.

Leverages the team’s collective knowledge to keep users informed about completed tasks and ongoing work.

Flags important information such as upcoming deadlines to help users prioritize and focus on key areas within the project.

Copilot in Word

Catchup and comments: You can quickly get up to speed on document revisions by asking questions like, “How do I see what has changed in this document?” Copilot will reveal changes and revisions made by anyone who has accessed the document.

Copilot in PowerPoint