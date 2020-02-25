Microsoft announces new datacenter region in Spain, expands partnership with Telefónica

Microsoft today announced that it will open a datacenter region in Spain that will help Microsoft’s local customers to meet data residency requirements to store data within Spain. Microsoft will deliver its cloud services including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform from new datacenter regions in Spain.

Microsoft today also announced the expanded partnership with Telefonica. As part of this partnership, Microsoft will make use of Telefónica infrastructure and both the companies will develop joint go-to-market plans in all regions where Telefónica operates. Learn more about the partnership below.

Joint capabilities, delivered from a Microsoft Azure datacenter region in Spain and leveraging Telefónica’s infrastructure, will also allow Telefónica and Microsoft’s joint customers to deliver new services that require low latency, security and assured bandwidth, opening up new scenarios around 5G, edge computing and Industry 4.0.

A new strategic collaboration framework between Telefónica and Microsoft will also provide joint go-to-market plans in Telefónica’s footprint.

As part of Telefónica’s digital transformation, the company will use the Microsoft cloud for its own internal operations, pursuing efficiency, flexibility and scalability improvements, optimization of operations and cost reductions.

Telefónica has also deployed Microsoft 365 to its global employee base to enable more seamless communication and collaboration across the 14 countries in which it operates. As a strategic partner for its multi-cloud strategy, Microsoft will train hundreds of Telefónica employees on Microsoft Cloud services.

“Telefonica and Microsoft share a commitment to helping Spanish organizations of all sizes, in every industry, thrive in a world of rapid technologic change,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together, we will deliver comprehensive, intelligent, secure and trusted cloud services – spanning Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 – from datacenters in Spain, helping our customers accelerate their digital transformations.”

Source: Microsoft