Microsoft announces integration of OpenAI ChatGPT into Microsoft 365 apps

At its AI event today, Microsoft announced the integration of OpenAI AI ChaGPT technologies into Microsoft 365 apps. The software giaofficially callsing it “Microsoft 365 Copilot — your copilot for work.” It also announced AI-powered Business Chat at today’s event.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is integrated into Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Teams, and more, to help you be more creative, productive, and collaborative. “Today, we are bringing the power of next-generation AI to work. Introducing Microsoft 365 Copilot — your copilot for work. It combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Copilot in Microsoft Word can help you generate your first draft, which you can edit later to make it unique. Thus it can save you a lot of timto Micros saysft, the Copilot will save you “hours in writing, sourcing, and editing time.” Copilot can also give you feedback on the draft you prepared in Word.

The integration of the OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Microsoft PowerPoint will help create presentations quickly. Copilot in Excel, on the other hand, “can analyze trends and create professional-looking data visualizations in seconds.” In Outlook, it will clear your inbox in minutes and not hours.

Teams users will also get benefit from the ChatGPT integration. The Copilot will summarize key discussion points and suggest action items real timeime during a meeting. This way, it will be easier to skim through who said what and areas people agreed or disagreed. Meanwhile, in Power Platform, Microsoft 365 Copilot “can automate repetitive tasks, create chatbots and go from idea to working app in minutes.”

Powered by ChatGPT, the Bussiness Chat “works across all your business data and apps to surface the information and insights you need from a sea of data.” You can access the Business Chat from Microsoft365.com, Bing, and Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft ly testing Copilot with a small group of customers before bringing it to all its productivity apps. The company is hoping to get feedback from testers to improve the AI features across Microsoft 365 apps.