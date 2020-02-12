Microsoft announces GitHub India subsidiary to better serve local developers

Microsoft today announced GitHub India Private Limited, a subsidiary of GitHub, Inc. Microsoft has created GitHub India to better serve the growing developer community and enterprises in India. In fact, India has the third-largest number of active developers on GitHub and the number grew 22 percent YoY. Maneesh Sharma will be leading this new GitHub India subsidiary. In the coming months, Microsoft will form a team that includes all functions: community, engineering, sales, support, marketing, and services.

In building out a local team in India, our goal is to create stronger relationships with developers and support open source development across developers, maintainers, and enterprises. – Github team.

In addition to the GitHub India subsidiary, Microsoft announced the below:

Channel partner program is expanded to support GitHub Enterprise customers in running their software development operations effectively.

GitHub Education is extending the popular GitHub Hackathon Grant program to students in India, which supports student hackathons with up to $1,000 in grants.

Source: GitHub