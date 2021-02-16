Microsoft announces Azure Firewall Premium, a next generation firewall for highly sensitive environments

Deals

Deal Alert: SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC + Adapter discounted at Amazon You can now save big on SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC from Amazon US. The SanDisk 128GB Extreme Plus microSD card along with the adapter is now available for just $30, down from $36....

Deal Alert: Dell XPS 13 9360 13.3″ is $500 cheaper today The XPS lineup is Dell’s premium laptop offering and surely, Dell XPS 13 9360 is one of the most capable Windows 10 laptops you can buy in 2021. If you’re on the lookout for a pr...

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Dot(4th Gen) discounted at Amazon Amazon is giving mouth-watering discounts on a wide variety of products, including its 4th generation Echo Dot and Smart Plug. If bought together, you can get a $15 discount on the purchase....

Deal Alert: Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds discounted at Amazon If you’re on the lookout for wireless earbuds that can go head to head against Apple’s AirPods, you should definitely consider the Jabra Elite 65t as your first choice. It not on...

Deal Alert: Massive discount on Surface Book 3 Back in May last year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, a...

Deal Alert: Apple AirPods Pro discounted nearly $60 Apple launched the Apple AirPods Pro for $250, but you can grab a pair at a considerable discount. To be more specific, you can now buy Apple’s Airpods Pro at a price point of $189.99,...

Deal Alert: Awesome discount on SanDisk Extreme 512GB A2 microSD is back! If you’re considering buying a microSD, storage capacity, read and write speed, ability to withstand harsh conditions are some key details that you should always check out before makin...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Store is currently offering a massive $400 discount on Sur... Update: The $400 deal is available now. Microsoft is planning to offer a huge $400 discount on the Surface Duo device later this week. The Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design...

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro updated a second time with Active Noise Cancellation imp... Active Noise Cancellation is the main feature of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, but unfortunately, on release, it still did not match the performance of the Apple AirPods Pro. Samsung has ...