Microsoft announces 14 new Windows 10 laptops with improved performance, indicator lights and more

Microsoft today announced 14 new affordable Windows 10 devices targeting the education market. These new devices are from Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, JP.IK and Positivo and they start at just $199 USD. In addition to improved performance, these laptops also feature indicator lights and pen garage.

Seven of our new devices include the newest Intel processor which will give you 46 percent more system performance than before. Students can have multiple web browser tabs open while working on documents and collaborating with classmates without missing a beat. Safekeeping for pens: One of the biggest complaints we hear from educators is that – while they love the benefits of having students write directly on their device screens – pens get lost frequently. But great news! In addition to a number of devices that include ways to tether pens, the newest Acer TravelMate Spin B3 and Lenovo 300e also have a pen "garage" built into the device so it's less likely to wander off.

Indicator lights to show student progress: Teachers, have you ever wished you could look at the classroom from your desk or podium and see which students are good to go on their devices? Now you can! Five of our newest devices will include a built-in LED indicator light on the back of the device that can be used to indicate whether a device is charged and connected to the internet. Simply look for the light!

“These new devices mark a big milestone in bringing equitable educational opportunities to students around the world, but it’s just the beginning,” said Microsoft.

