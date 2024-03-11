Microsoft and healthcare leaders launch "TRAIN" to ensure trustworthy AI in medicine

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

A powerful consortium of leading healthcare providers has joined forces with Microsoft to introduce the Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN). This groundbreaking initiative aims to establish and implement rigorous standards for the development and utilization of AI within the healthcare industry. By doing so, TRAIN seeks to ensure the quality, safety, and trustworthiness of AI applications as they play an increasingly pivotal role in healthcare.

Founding Members

The founding members of TRAIN comprise distinguished institutions committed to advancing responsible AI in healthcare. Notable participants include:

AdventHealth

Advocate Health

Boston Children’s Hospital

Cleveland Clinic

Duke Health

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Mass General Brigham

MedStar Health

Mercy

Mount Sinai Health System

Northwestern Medicine

Providence

Sharp HealthCare

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Microsoft serves as the technology enabling partner for this collaborative endeavor.

TRAIN’s Collaborative Approach

To achieve its mission, TRAIN adopts a collaborative approach:

Best Practice Exchange: Member organizations share AI safety practices, monitor algorithms, and manage AI responsibly. AI Registration: A secure portal facilitates the registration of clinical AI applications. Outcome Measurement: Tools evaluate AI performance, emphasizing bias detection and privacy preservation. Federated AI Outcomes Registry: A national registry enables secure outcome sharing among member institutions.

Collaboration for Equity and Accessibility

TRAIN extends its benefits beyond large institutions. By partnering with OCHIN (which serves a national network of community health organizations) and TruBridge (a conduit to community healthcare), TRAIN ensures that responsible AI is accessible to organizations of all sizes.

As AI continues to revolutionize healthcare, responsible development and evaluation standards are paramount. The Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network stands at the forefront, fostering a safer, more effective AI-powered future for healthcare.

“When it comes to AI’s tremendous capabilities, there is no doubt the technology has the potential to transform healthcare. However, the processes for implementing the technology responsibly are just as vital,” said Dr. David Rhew, global chief medical officer and vice president of healthcare, Microsoft. “By working together, TRAIN members aim to establish best practices for operationalizing responsible AI, helping improve patient outcomes and safety while fostering trust in healthcare AI.”