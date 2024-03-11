Microsoft and healthcare leaders launch "TRAIN" to ensure trustworthy AI in medicine
2 min. read
Published on
Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more
A powerful consortium of leading healthcare providers has joined forces with Microsoft to introduce the Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network (TRAIN). This groundbreaking initiative aims to establish and implement rigorous standards for the development and utilization of AI within the healthcare industry. By doing so, TRAIN seeks to ensure the quality, safety, and trustworthiness of AI applications as they play an increasingly pivotal role in healthcare.
Founding Members
The founding members of TRAIN comprise distinguished institutions committed to advancing responsible AI in healthcare. Notable participants include:
- AdventHealth
- Advocate Health
- Boston Children’s Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Duke Health
- Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Mass General Brigham
- MedStar Health
- Mercy
- Mount Sinai Health System
- Northwestern Medicine
- Providence
- Sharp HealthCare
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Microsoft serves as the technology enabling partner for this collaborative endeavor.
TRAIN’s Collaborative Approach
To achieve its mission, TRAIN adopts a collaborative approach:
- Best Practice Exchange: Member organizations share AI safety practices, monitor algorithms, and manage AI responsibly.
- AI Registration: A secure portal facilitates the registration of clinical AI applications.
- Outcome Measurement: Tools evaluate AI performance, emphasizing bias detection and privacy preservation.
- Federated AI Outcomes Registry: A national registry enables secure outcome sharing among member institutions.
Collaboration for Equity and Accessibility
TRAIN extends its benefits beyond large institutions. By partnering with OCHIN (which serves a national network of community health organizations) and TruBridge (a conduit to community healthcare), TRAIN ensures that responsible AI is accessible to organizations of all sizes.
As AI continues to revolutionize healthcare, responsible development and evaluation standards are paramount. The Trustworthy & Responsible AI Network stands at the forefront, fostering a safer, more effective AI-powered future for healthcare.
“When it comes to AI’s tremendous capabilities, there is no doubt the technology has the potential to transform healthcare. However, the processes for implementing the technology responsibly are just as vital,” said Dr. David Rhew, global chief medical officer and vice president of healthcare, Microsoft. “By working together, TRAIN members aim to establish best practices for operationalizing responsible AI, helping improve patient outcomes and safety while fostering trust in healthcare AI.”