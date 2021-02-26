Microsoft and Amadeus announce a strategic partnership to develop better experiences for travelers worldwide

Amadeus have developed its technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. It supports local travel providers in over 190 countries. Today, Microsoft and Amadeus announced a strategic partnership to develop better experiences for travelers worldwide. As part of this partnership, Amadeus has selected Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud provider, and it will be moving its travel tech platform to Azure. Find the partnership details below.

Foster collaboration across the entire travel industry to create new hyper-personalized services and industry offerings tailored to the unique needs of the travel ecosystem.

to create new hyper-personalized services and industry offerings tailored to the unique needs of the travel ecosystem. Focus on joint innovation and product development , together bringing expertise and agile development capabilities to envision, design and deliver cutting-edge travel solutions offering more relevant and sophisticated end-user experiences. This will also mean coordinated go-to-market strategies that leverage Amadeus’ and Microsoft’s respective footprint and capabilities.

, together bringing expertise and agile development capabilities to envision, design and deliver cutting-edge travel solutions offering more relevant and sophisticated end-user experiences. This will also mean coordinated go-to-market strategies that leverage Amadeus’ and Microsoft’s respective footprint and capabilities. Accelerate the move of Amadeus’ technical platform to the public cloud, leveraging Microsoft Azure technology foundations for even greater agility and resiliency. This will in turn enable deployment across Azure’s many regions for optimized operations worldwide. Microsoft will become Amadeus’ preferred cloud provider.

“Advances in digital technology are rapidly redefining every aspect of work and life, including how we travel,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together with Amadeus, we will apply the power of Azure and its AI capabilities to create new frictionless experiences for travelers worldwide and reimagine the travel industry going forward.”

“Amadeus’ strength is built on our people and our history of pushing the boundaries of travel technology, providing our customers with better and ever more innovative ways to achieve their goals. From our long experience with cloud technology, we are convinced it is the right systems architecture to deliver on this continued commitment, and that Microsoft is the right partner to help us achieve our goals together. This includes the opportunity to explore, design and develop new solutions that take full advantage of cloud technology”, said Luis Maroto, CEO of Amadeus.

Source: Microsoft