Microsoft ALT: A new home for Microsoft Research headline projects

Microsoft has launched a new site promoting their research projects called ALT.

Described as “The future from an alternative perspective“, Microsoft notes that the future is discovered in the unexpected, where no one has thought to look and where no one, yet, has had the courage to go.

The site currently showcases 5 projects – Exploring AI at Scale, Building a Planetary Computer, Fusing Art and Science, Optics of the Cloud and Biological Computing.

See the video presentations for two of those below and check out the whole site at Microsoft here.

via WalkingCat