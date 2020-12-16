Microsoft delivers a major update for Alarms & Clock app on Windows 10

Microsoft recently released a major update for Alarms & Clock app on Windows 10. This update is part of the major design update codenamed “Sun Valley” which will be released in the coming months.

As you can see from the screenshot above, Microsoft has replaced the top navigation with NavigationView control on the left hand side. Also, Timer section is now the home screen of the app. Microsoft has also redesigned Timer, Alarm, World Clock and Stopwatch sections to offer better user experience. Throughout the new app experience, you can find new animations, floating buttons and more.

If you are running the latest Windows Insider build, download the Alarms & Clock 10.2012 update to enjoy the updated experience.

Source: Changewindows