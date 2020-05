Google has long offered links to its apps and services in the Chrome New Tab Page (NTP) and now Microsoft is doing the same in the latest version of Edge Canary for Insiders.

Noticed by Florian B, the shortcuts link to Microsoft 365 web apps and services such as Outlook and OneDrive.

The feature does not appear to be available to non-Insiders yet, but we assume after a short period of testing it should not take too long before it rolls out to everyone.