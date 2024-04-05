Microsoft added a survey in new preview builds after we reported that users aren't happy

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Microsoft released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26100 to Canary and Dev channels on April 3rd. This build lays the groundwork for the upcoming 24H2 update but is currently experiencing instability. What are the odds that this happened just a few days after we posted about users’ dissatisfaction with the changes in Windows and other Microsoft products?

Alongside the bug fixes, Microsoft included a new survey within the Feedback Hub titled “Microsoft would love your perspective.” This survey gathers feedback on various aspects of Windows 11, including overall performance, speed, stability, Copilot functionality, gaming experience, privacy, app compatibility, and personalization options.

First seen on X.

New Feedback Hub survey pic.twitter.com/Dd3oCYihu1 — Xeno (@XenoPanther) April 4, 2024

The survey’s presence in the Insider channels suggests it might also be rolled out to the Beta and Preview channels. Additionally, the focus on Copilot hints at a potential wider release to the stable channel.

Microsoft heavily invested in Copilot, an AI assistant tool launched last fall. However, user adoption seems to be low.

This survey likely aims to understand user experience and improve Copilot’s relevance for the future of Windows, especially with the AI-powered features expected in version 24H2.