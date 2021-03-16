Microsoft has acquired The Marsden Group, a technology company specializing in complex industrial environments

Microsoft today announced the acquisition of The Marsden Group, a global technology company, specializing in complex industrial environments. Microsoft will use this acquisition to further enhance its ability to create new customer value through experimentation and deep industry solutions based on Microsoft cloud, edge and AI products.

The Marsden Group is known for its technological innovation and rapid prototyping. It has gained a unique reputation as a powerful and trusted partner among industry leaders who seek to quickly identify business needs, ideate technology solutions and build high-quality prototypes tailored to individual customer needs

“We know that in asset-intensive industries, such as manufacturing, automotive or logistics, companies face unique challenges in adopting new technologies, for example connecting industrial equipment safely and securely to the cloud, overcoming data silos and supporting interoperability across modern and legacy systems. Through recent projects, I’ve seen firsthand what The Marsden Group and Microsoft can do, what’s possible when we bring together our cloud, edge, IoT, digital twin and AI capabilities with The Marsden Group’s speed, agility and technical creativity,” wrote Omar Abbosh – Corporate Vice President, Cross-Industry Solutions at Microsoft.

Through this acquisition, Microsoft will allow its industrial customers to easily adopt Azure cloud services to transform their businesses.

Source: Microsoft