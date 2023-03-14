Microsoft 365 Version 2303 (Build 16227.20094) rolling out to Current Channel Insiders

Microsoft 365 Version 2303 (Build 16227.20094) is now rolling out to Microsoft 365 Insiders in the Current Channel. The latest Current Channel update brings a new web browser control version that supports Edge. On top of that, Access users also have Internet Explorer browser control, like previously.

Aside from the above-mentioned new feature for Access, the latest Current Channel Microsoft 365 Insider update includes various bug and performance fixes, though the software giant has not officially mentioned what the bugs it fixed. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about the update.

Microsoft 365 Version 2303 (Build 16227.20094) Changelog

Microsoft is currently testing these changes with Office Insiders, so the general public cannot see them right now. The good news is that they will eventually be available for all Office users. Meanwhile, we are hoping that Microsoft will introduce more new features in the upcoming Current Channel Microsoft 365 Insider builds.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.