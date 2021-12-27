Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with $50 Amazon Gift Card available for $99.99

Amazon US is now offering a great deal on 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You can now get Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription for $99.99. Along with the purchase, you will get a $50 Amazon Gift Card for free. Find the deal here at Amazon.
Microsoft 365 subscription highlights:
- Microsoft 365 can be shared with your family, up to 6 people
- Microsoft 365 includes premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
- Microsoft 365 includes 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos
- Microsoft 365 can be used on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)
- Microsoft 365 is an annual, auto-renewing subscription
