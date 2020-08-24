Microsoft celebrates the 25th anniversary of Windows 95

It’s been 25 years since Microsoft launched Windows 95. Windows 95 introduced the iconic Start menu and Taskbar to billions of users around the world. Over the past 25 years, Windows has continued to evolve. Today, Microsoft published the above video to showcase the evolution of Windows over the past 3 decades.

Microsoft also published interviews of two engineers who worked on Windows 95 and still work at the company. Find the details below.

The Start of Something Different, Part 1 : In the first part of this month’s two-part episode, Jason is joined by Raymond Chen, a Principle Software Engineer in Windows. He reflects on the history of Windows 95 and the early days of application compatibility and testing. You can also read more Windows history from Raymond through his blog here called The Old New Thing.

The Start of Something Different, Part 2: In the second half of this month's two-part episode, Jason is joined by Chris Guzak, a Principle Software Developer in Windows. They explored the history of iconic Windows 95 experiences including the Start menu, Taskbar, and the early days of software usability testing.

Source: Microsoft