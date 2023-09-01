Microphone Driver for Windows 10: How to Download & Install

Do you want to get optimal sound performance and quality for your microphone device? If the microphone is not working properly, has poor sound quality, or has extremely low volume, the driver could be outdated, missing, or corrupted, and the solution is to download a newer version. In this guide, you will find the best ways to download & install a microphone driver for Windows 10. Make sure to keep on reading!

1. Download the driver from the manufacturer’s website

Visit the manufacturer’s download page, such as Realtek which is widely used in many modern computers. Look for the correct driver and click the one you want. The file will be saved in your downloads folder. Locate and click it to run the file. Follow the directions on the screen to complete the installation. Restart your PC and check if the driver is available in the Device Manager.

2. Download on the Windows Update settings.

Open the Windows Settings app by pressing the Windows button + I. Click on the Update & Security option. Select Check for updates and wait for Windows to check any available driver updates. If it is available, click Download and install.

3. Use an automatic driver updater

Sometimes, manual methods are tiresome, or get a driver that is not compatible with your computer or Windows version. The best way to avoid all these issues is by using an automatic driver update tool where you won’t need to go through a tedious process to install only one driver.

We recommend a verified and tested tool, the Outbyte Driver Updater to download and install the Microsoft Driver for Windows 10. To use this tool, follow the easy steps below:

Download and install the app from the official Outbyte website. Launch the app and it will detect the drivers your PC needs. Locate the one you want and select Update. Follow simple steps on the screen to complete the process.

>>Get Outbyte Driver Updater.

4. Download and install microphone driver using Device Manager

Press the Windows button + R, type devmgmt.msc in the Run dialog box, and then hit Enter on your keyboard. Look for Sound, video and game controllers, and double-click to expand it. Right-click on your Microphone driver and select Update driver. Windows will give you two options to proceed. Select Search automatically for updated driver software. Wait for Windows to find the appropriate update and install it automatically. Restart your computer once the installation is complete.

We hope you can now download and install Microsoft Driver for Windows 10 on your PC.

Feel free to leave a message in the comment sections. Let us know if you successfully install the driver or if you have any concerns or suggestions about the topic.