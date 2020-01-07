Xiaomi has a number of exciting new smartphones planned for 2020, and one of them being the Mi 10 Pro, the first look of which has surfaced online, giving us details about the look and the specs of the smartphone.

According to the latest leaks, the upcoming Mi 10 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz display, a dual punch-hole selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. For storage, there are three options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Talking about the camera, the Mi 10 will have a quad-camera setup at the back of the smartphone — we’re talking 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP sensor. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information on the resolution of the selfie camera.

Powering the smartphone will be a huge 4,500mAh battery and it will have support for 66W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The price of the Mi 10 is expected to start from $550 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB will set you back $590, while the 512GB variant will cost $650.

Source: Ben Geskin; via: Gizmochina