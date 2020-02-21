If you have pre-ordered the Cybertruck but can’t want till the end of 2021 before deliveries start, you can now pre-order another geometric EV that will ship much sooner, and cost considerably less.

Mattel appears to have scored a license to make a Cybertruck toy, and are currently offering pre-orders for the Cybertruck in 2 sizes – 1:10 scale and 1:64 scale.

The 1:10 scale truck is $400 and features:

Functioning headlights and taillights to maintain visibility

All-wheel drive featuring Chill or Sport modes

Tonneau “Vault” cover

Telescopic tailgate that folds out into loading ramp

Removeable plastic body to reveal interior and access internal battery and drivetrain system

Reusable cracked window vinyl sticker

9.9V, 3300mAh, rechargeable battery, 1:1 charge/run time

The 1:64 model is only $20 and offers:

The 3-inch, radio-control Cybertruck combines the modern Tesla design with the iconic Hot Wheels® size.

Race on Hot Wheels® track – on a horizontal track race or take it vertical on a classic Hot Wheels® track loop. I mean, we’re Hot Wheels®, after all.

Key features include two-wheel drive with both Chill or Sport speed to reach up to 500mph scale speed and recharging from controller.

Se the toys demoed below:

Stocks are limited, so put in your pre-order at Mattel here now.