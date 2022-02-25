As February comes to an end, Xbox Live Gold members can’t hide their excitement due to the total of four games within the March 2022 lineup of Games with Gold.

Xbox Live Gold members will be able to enjoy these games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for only a limited time. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also access the games, along with over 100 high-quality games and free access to EA Play.

Here are the games to expect this March:

The Flame in the Flood

$19.99 ERP, Available March 1 to 31

After a destructive flood that wiped away a former American civilization, Scout and her dog Aesop have to survive. They would embark on a journey in the harsh land where resources are limited. The two will travel by raft and on foot to collect resources and meet their needs while escaping different dangerous animals and maintaining their health in a good state.

Street Power Soccer

$29.99 ERP, Available March 16 to April 15

This high-energy arcade game will give soccer fans a virtual experience of playing the game in a street setting. And to allow players to be more connected in this fun experience, they can customize their team’s street fashion, emotes, and even tattoos! There are also extreme game modes to choose from, such as Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Football, Trick Shot, Panna Cage battles, and more! With the right tricks, players can bring down the street football masters and friends aiming to be the Street King.

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel

$19.99 ERP, Available March 1 to 15

Be involved in the magical yet chaotic world of Ancaria, where the volatile substance T-Energy is driving everyone mad due to the power it possesses. The energy goes uncontrollably over time and threatens to wreak complete havoc in the land. Players will have the choice of whether they would back this destruction or would save the world of Ancaria.

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

$19.99 ERP, Available March 16 to 31

Everyone loves Krabby Patty, and Bikini Bottom is not the same without the presence of this mouth-watering dish. However, something went wrong as rusty Krab’s “eleventy-seventh” anniversary approaches: the Krabby Patty formula is missing, and the answer lies in Plankton’s memories! Unfortunately, the Chum Bucket owner can’t remember a thing with a sad memory. Join Spongebob and his Bikini Bottom pals as they search for Planton’s happy memories and hopefully find the missing formula!