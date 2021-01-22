Microsoft releases new macOS Office Insider Build(Beta Channel), here is what’s new

Microsoft has released Office for Mac (Beta Channel) Version 16.45 (20121703). The latest Insider Preview Build brings new features for Excel, Outlook, and bug fixes. However, you might face some issues while using Calendar as the latest Office build includes some known issues. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel New features For the Quick Access Toolbar, you can now choose an icon for buttons that are assigned to macros. Go to Excel > Preferences > Ribbon & Toolbar , then go to the Quick Access Toolbar tab, add a macro, and press the gear icon to rename it. You’ll see a gallery of icons to choose from.

, then go to the Quick Access Toolbar tab, add a macro, and press the gear icon to rename it. You’ll see a gallery of icons to choose from. The formula Watch Window has recently been added to Excel for Mac. If you use “Tell Me,” it wasn’t showing up when you searched for it, and now it will show if you type “watch.” Outlook New features IMAP Support – Your IMAP accounts are now supported in the new Outlook! Add your IMAP accounts via Accounts preferences, or for those with IMAP accounts already added in current Outlook, you will be prompted to migrate your account into the new Outlook. Note: support will roll out gradually in Beta Channel over the next few weeks

Search – You can now customize your search the way you want and get to what you are looking for faster. Use the search scope selector to pick which folder or mailbox to search from, include or exclude top results and deleted items, to refine your search results

Calendar – The new Outlook now supports calendar widgets on macOS Big Sur. The widgets also come in different sizes, so you can pick the one that works best for you Fixes General – Fixed a crash introduced in 16.45.20121604

Mail – Fixed an accessibility issue where mail being snoozed was not announced by Voice Over

Mail – Fixed an issue with font sizes when copying and pasting content

Search – Fixed an accessibility issue where focus was not staying on the search field when hitting the ‘esc’ key

Webex & Zoom – Fixed detection logic to point users to aka.ms/InjectionPlugins Known issues Calendar – The rollout of Shared Calendars has been stopped due to stability issues

Calendar – Location suggestions are not shown and Room Finder does not add rooms to a meeting

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.