Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Build for macOS. The new Office Insider Preview Build 20052001 brings a number of new features for Outlook and plenty of bug fixes.

With the latest Office Build installed, you’ll be able to view, add, edit, find, and delete contacts from the same place in Outlook. Also, Outlook will suggest times where you and your colleagues are free. Further, the event compose toolbar now has a  command called Mark as Private. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook

New features

People view and Contacts support

View, add, edit, find, and delete contacts all from the same place. Explore contacts that are important to you and those you may want to follow up with.

Contacts

Suggested Times

Need a bit of help to find a time that works for your meeting? Outlook will now suggest times where you and your colleagues are free!

Suggested Times

Event Compose – Mark as Private

The event compose toolbar now has a [Mark as Private] command.

Search – Add More Options

You can now choose to “Add More Options” in the Search expanded form. Using this, you can narrow your search by using additional fields such as Cc, Bcc, Priority, Read Status, Category and Flag status

Add More Search Options

Bug fixes

  • Event Compose – An open Add-in will now close when the organizer is changed during event compose
  • Local Categories – Categories can now be correctly applied for IMAP/POP or My Computer Folders
  • Snooze – Fixed a bug where the Snooze drop-down menu was showing garbled text in when the email is opened in a new window
  • MailTips – Optional invitees now show up in MailTips correctly
  • Message List – Fix for a rare beachball when the message list is re-sorted
  • Message List – Added a Ctrl-0 keyboard shortcut for Flag for Follow up on a selected message in the message list

Known issues

No known issues

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.

