Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Build for macOS. The new Office Insider Preview Build 20052001 brings a number of new features for Outlook and plenty of bug fixes.

With the latest Office Build installed, you’ll be able to view, add, edit, find, and delete contacts from the same place in Outlook. Also, Outlook will suggest times where you and your colleagues are free. Further, the event compose toolbar now has a command called Mark as Private. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook New features People view and Contacts support View, add, edit, find, and delete contacts all from the same place. Explore contacts that are important to you and those you may want to follow up with. Suggested Times Need a bit of help to find a time that works for your meeting? Outlook will now suggest times where you and your colleagues are free! Event Compose – Mark as Private The event compose toolbar now has a [Mark as Private] command. Search – Add More Options You can now choose to “Add More Options” in the Search expanded form. Using this, you can narrow your search by using additional fields such as Cc, Bcc, Priority, Read Status, Category and Flag status Bug fixes Event Compose – An open Add-in will now close when the organizer is changed during event compose

Local Categories – Categories can now be correctly applied for IMAP/POP or My Computer Folders

Snooze – Fixed a bug where the Snooze drop-down menu was showing garbled text in when the email is opened in a new window

MailTips – Optional invitees now show up in MailTips correctly

Message List – Fix for a rare beachball when the message list is re-sorted

Message List – Added a Ctrl-0 keyboard shortcut for Flag for Follow up on a selected message in the message list Known issues No known issues

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.