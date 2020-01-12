Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with Intel i9 CPU is a great computer for all the power users. And if you fall into that category but never thought of buying the 15-inch MacBook Pro just because of the high price point, you might need to rethink your decision as it’s received a heavy discounted at Amazon.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro is $600 cheaper today, thanks to the discounted price at Amazon. The $600 discount will help you get the 15-inch MacBook Pro(Intel Core i9, 512GB) at a price point of $2,199, down from its original price point $2,799.

Apple’s MacBook Pro features Retina display with True Tone technology, Touch Bar with Touch ID. It packs Intel 9th-gen 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, Radeon Pro 560x Graphics with 4GB of video memory, Intel UHD Graphics 630, four Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB-C), Force Touch trackpad. You can get the $600 discount on the 16GB/512GB variant of the 15-inch MacBook Pro. It’s available in two color options — Silver, and Space Gray.