Microsoft recently released iOS office Insider Preview Build, and alongside the iOS build, the company also released Office Insider Preview Build for Mac users. The new Mac Office Insider Preview Build comes with Version 16.60 (Build 22030300) and brings no new features.

Changelog

Microsoft releases a new Office Insider Preview Build every month, adding new features and changes to alleviate the overall Office experience for Mac users. The company has released a new Office Build too, and just like last Office Build, the latest one adds no new features and changes, which is disappointing.

The new Office Insider Preview Build adds fixes for some issues found in Excel. Aside from those fixes, the update also focuses on improving the overall Excel experience, as you can see in the official changelog above.

In related news, Office Insiders on iOS now have access to a convenient button bar, where options such as Mobile View, Read Aloud, and Headings can be found. You’re now just a tap away from accessing those options. You can read more about the feature by clicking here.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.