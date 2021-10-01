Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build with version number 16.55 (Build 21092802) for Mac users (Beta Channel). The latest Insider Preview Build brings no new features, instead, you get fixes for the chart tooltips issue. Beyond that, the update includes no other noteworthy changes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Fixes We fixed an issue in which chart tooltips would overlap with the context menu if you right-clicked on the chart.

We updated the label in Excel Preferences > Edit to read “Automatically insert a decimal point (places)” (was “Display this number of decimal places”).

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.