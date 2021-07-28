Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build with version number 16.52 (Builds 21071804 and 21072100) for Mac users (Beta Channel). The latest Insider Preview Build brings new features, improvements, and fixes for issues found in Outlook.

Talking about what’s new, rules for MSA accounts are now supported in Outlook. The new Office build also includes “No Results” improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Fixes Mail: We improved tooltip validations.

Mail: We fixed an issue where typing an email address was manually marked as unresolved.

My Day: We fixed a UI issue where the My Day preference box was cut off in the German version of the new Outlook.

Search: We fixed an issue with offline search using custom dates.

Groups: We fixed the ability to copy 365 Group messages into other folders via drag and drop.

We fixed a crash that was caused by dragging folders in the navigation pane.

We fixed a crash that was caused after assigning priority.

We improved a performance issue while composing a message. New or improved features Rules: Rules for MSA accounts are now supported.

Search “No Results” Improvement: If the to: and from: filters on the user query results in a no-result scenario, then to help the user find the email they’re looking for, we convert the query to a keyword search.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.