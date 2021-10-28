Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build with version number 16.55 (Build 21102600) for Mac users (Beta Channel). The latest Insider Preview Build brings no new features, instead, you get fixes for issues found in Excel. Beyond that, the update includes no other noteworthy changes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel Fixes We fixed an issue where the preference “Use table names in formulas” would be enabled unexpectedly, after disabling it and restarting Excel.

We fixed an issue with the Format Cells dialog where the currency symbol for currency formats was appearing in the wrong place when using a right-to-left language and Dark mode.

To update to Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File > Account > Update options > Update now.