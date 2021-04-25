Amazon is offering a mouth-watering discount on the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse. The wireless mouse is now available at a price point of $61.50, down from $99.99. So, if you do the math — it’s $38.49 cheaper than the original price. You can the specs of the wireless mouse.

Logitech MX Master 2S specs

Cross computer control: Game changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on 3 computers, and copy paste text, images, and files from 1 to the other using Logitech flow

Dual connectivity: Use with upto 3 Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology

Advanced ergonomic design: Perfectly sculpted, hand crafted shape supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable, natural position

Auto shift scrolling: Speed adaptive scroll wheel auto shifts on the fly from click to click to hyper fast scrolling; Wireless operating distance: 10 m

Battery: rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery. Rechargable battery: Upto 70 days of power on a single charge; Number of buttons: 7

You can buy the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse at a discounted price here from Amazon.