Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse is $40 cheaper today at Amazon. You can now buy the wireless mouse at a price point of $60, down from $100. So if you do the math, it’s almost $40 cheaper than the original price. You can see the specs of the wireless mouse below.

Logitech MX Master 2S specs

Cross computer control: Game changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on 3 computers, and copy paste text, images, and files from 1 to the other using Logitech flow

Dual connectivity: Use with upto 3 Windows or Mac computers via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology

Advanced ergonomic design: Perfectly sculpted, hand crafted shape supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable, natural position

Auto shift scrolling: Speed adaptive scroll wheel auto shifts on the fly from click to click to hyper fast scrolling; Wireless operating distance: 10 m

Battery: rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery. Rechargable battery: Upto 70 days of power on a single charge; Number of buttons: 7

You can buy the Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse at a discounted price here from Amazon.