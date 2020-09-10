Work in silence with 90% less clicking and typing noise using Logitech’s new wireless combo

Logitech today announced the new MK295 Silent Wireless Combo that offers great typing experience with 90% less clicking and typing noise. This combo uses Logitech’s proprietary SilentTouch technology to mute the distracting sound of typing and clicking.
Features of Logitech MK295:
- The full-size keyboard provides all you need in the elegant and efficient design. 8 convenient shortcuts plus the full numpad simplify data entry and navigation.
- Contoured and portable shape. Smooth, precise clicking and pointing on most surfaces. Not to mention the impressive quietness made possible by SilentTouch.
- Forget about drop-outs and lag thanks to a strong, reliable 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a 10 m range. Free up your desk with a USB receiver—so tiny, it can stay in your computer.
- A 36-month keyboard and 18-month mouse battery life—along with on/off switches—means you can go for months without the hassle of changing batteries.
- The spill-proof design, durable keys, and sturdy tilt legs with adjustable height add an extra layer of utility and comfort.
You can order the new Logitech MK295 wireless combo here for $29.99. It will be available in graphite and off-white colors.
Comments