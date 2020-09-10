Work in silence with 90% less clicking and typing noise using Logitech’s new wireless combo

Logitech today announced the new MK295 Silent Wireless Combo that offers great typing experience with 90% less clicking and typing noise. This combo uses Logitech’s proprietary SilentTouch technology to mute the distracting sound of typing and clicking.

Features of Logitech MK295:

The full-size keyboard provides all you need in the elegant and efficient design. 8 convenient shortcuts plus the full numpad simplify data entry and navigation.

Contoured and portable shape. Smooth, precise clicking and pointing on most surfaces. Not to mention the impressive quietness made possible by SilentTouch.

Forget about drop-outs and lag thanks to a strong, reliable 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a 10 m range. Free up your desk with a USB receiver—so tiny, it can stay in your computer.

A 36-month keyboard and 18-month mouse battery life—along with on/off switches—means you can go for months without the hassle of changing batteries.

The spill-proof design, durable keys, and sturdy tilt legs with adjustable height add an extra layer of utility and comfort.

You can order the new Logitech MK295 wireless combo here for $29.99. It will be available in graphite and off-white colors.