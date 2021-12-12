If you’re looking to buy a decent mid-range mechanical keyboard, the Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical gaming keyboard is something that you can consider. And if you’re planning to get it right now, you can get a discount of $60 on the purchase as it’s now available at a price point of $60, down from $120.

Logitech G610 is one of the best budget mechanical gaming keyboards that you can buy right now. You can see the product description of the keyboard below.

Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Key features

Performance driven gaming keyboard: Full size keyboard delivering a pure, fluid gaming experience

Durable Cherry MX Red Mechanical Key Switches: Low noise switches deliver a more linear keypress for rapid fire actuation

Customizable Lighting: Personalize individual key lighting brightness to keep track of spells and other commands

Easy Access Media Controls: Play, pause, mute, adjust volume and skip songs right from the keyboard

Customizable Function Keys and Game Mode: Program custom macros to F1 F12 keys with Logitech Gaming Software

Compatibility: Works with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7

You can buy the Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical gaming keyboard at a discounted price here from Amazon.