Logitech announces Logi Dock, a new all-in-one docking station with meeting controls and speakerphone

Logitech today announced Logi Dock, a new all-in-one docking station with meeting controls and speakerphone. This docking station offers one-touch meeting controls and is certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. As you can expect from a premium docking solution, Logi Dock offers up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors. You can even charge your laptop up to 100W.

Highlights of Logi Dock:

Take advantage of Logi Dock’s calendar integration Logi Tune desktop app required for calendar integration, which supports Office 365 and Google Calendar. to instantly join any meeting by simply pressing a button.

to instantly join any meeting by simply pressing a button. Press the mute button to quickly turn your own audio on or off. Use the volume controls to turn the speaker up or down.

Press Logi Dock’s video button to instantly turn your own camera on or off.

The built-in speakerphone includes six beamforming microphones that capture your voice clearly while advanced algorithms suppress unwanted background noise.

When you want to switch the audio from Logi Dock’s speakerphone to your personal audio, simply turn on your Zone Wireless headset or insert your Zone True Wireless earbuds. Logi Dock intelligently makes the switch.

If music is your ideal work companion, indulge your preferences with small but mighty speakers that deliver immersive, stereophonic audio, a powerful bass line you can hear, and volume you can crank way up. Enjoy your favorite tunes distortion-free, carefully balanced, and crystal clear.

Take control of your desk with one simple solution that connects your devices, powers your laptop up to 100w, and reduces the number of chargers, cables, and adapters. Attach up to five USB peripherals and two monitors using USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and a display port. Pair to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth to stream audio.

Logi Tune is the app that takes Logi Dock from great to exceptional. By syncing your calendar2Logi Tune desktop app required for calendar integration, which supports Office 365 and Google Calendar. with Logi Dock, Tune makes it easy to stay on top of your day, get informed of upcoming appointments, and quickly join your meetings with the press of a button. Tune also lets you optimize Logitech business webcams and Zone headsets, to ensure you look and sound the way you want in video meetings.

Logi Dock Specs:

DIMENSIONS Logi Dock Height: 3.34 in (84.8 mm) Width: 6.30 in (160 mm) Depth: 5.18 in (131.5 mm) Cable length: 3 ft (1 m) Weight: 0.942 kg

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS Compatible with Windows, macOS® or Chrome™ based computer iOS or Android™ Bluetooth enabled devices Available USB-C port AC Power Software Downloads Download Logi Tune for convenient calendar integration, one-touch-to-join meeting experience and customization. 4 Logi Tune desktop app required for calendar integration, which supports Office 365 and Google Calendar. Support may vary by video conferencing service provider. See pro support compatibility page for latest information. Certifications Certified for Microsoft Teams®, Google Meet™, Google Voice™ and Zoom®.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Speaker Frequency response: 60Hz-20KHz Driver size: 2.17 in (55 mm) Support automatic audio switching 5 Works with Zone Wireless (Plus) or Zone True Wireless Microphones Beamforming mic array with six mics Frequency Response: 65Hz-8KHz Docking Station Docking interface: USB-C with DisplayPort or Alt Mode Power to system: Up to 100 Watt charging Ports 1 x display/video – HDMI v. 1.4b (Support [email protected] HDR) 1 x display/video – DisplayPort 1.4 (Support [email protected] HDR) 2 x USB-A 1 x USB3.1 (5Gbps) with 4.5W charging 1 x USB3.1 (5Gbps) with 7.5W fast charging 3 x USB-C 2 x USB3.1 (5 Gbps) with 4.5W charging 1 x USB3.1 (5 Gbps) with 7.5W fast charging 1 x USB-C Upstream 1 x Bluetooth Sync button 1 x AC power (230W, 19.5V) Security slot type: Kensington security slot

PACKAGE CONTENTS Logi Dock Power supply cable 1.6 m AC power cord 1.7 m USB-C to USB-C cable 1 m User documentation

WARRANTY INFORMATION 2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

1-Year Extended Warranty available for purchase

Logi Dock will be available in Graphite and White from Winter 2021 for $399.

Source: Logitech