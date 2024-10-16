LiveWebinar Review: How Good is the Cloud Webinar Software?

In this LiveWebinar review, I got hands-on with the cloud-based platform.

I will show you its key features, benefits, shortcomings, pricing, and everything else you need to know to decide if it’s right for you.

But what is LiveWebinar?

LiveWebinar Overview

LiveWebinar is an online platform for hosting webinars, meetings, virtual events, and live streams. It offers a wide range of engaging features, such as video and audio streaming, screen sharing, chat, whiteboards, and polls.

Its plans are suitable for individuals and businesses alike, supporting up to thousands of viewers. Plus, its user-friendly interface requires little technical expertise, and it boasts built-in viewer registration and promotional materials.

Here’s what stands out the most:

Features

Let’s take a closer look at its main features and what they can do for you:

Live Streaming

LiveWebinar is not just a private conferencing or meetings app, though you can use it for those purposes. Live Streaming allows you to broadcast to external sources and invite the world to your events.

It supports YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Vimeo LiveStream. This is good for your existing followers on those platforms but also provides new viewers with a familiar destination.

On the other hand, it also supports custom embeddable RTMP, giving you full control over where the LiveWebinar room appears, i.e. on your own website or pages.

I like that you can broadcast both a live feed and/or existing footage in real time. This suits premieres, genuine live webinars, and a combination of both.

It has the capability of using multiple high-quality cameras as sources and even supports 360-degree video streaming. This puts it ahead of similar solutions like WebinarNinja, Demio, GoToWebinar, and many others.

Screen Sharing and Whiteboard

The screen-sharing feature enhances the webinar experience by allowing you to share your desktop screen in real time, making the content more engaging.

This is useful for scenarios like presentations and tutorials, providing interactive learning and information sharing.

Depending on your plan, multiple presenter profiles can share their screens during a session.

Like Demio and WebinarNinja, its Whiteboard feature allows hosts to draw, write, and create visual aids in real time during webinars.

It provides various drawing and writing options. This enables you to highlight important points, explain complex concepts, and engage attendees through visual content.

It’s much more versatile than most Webinar solutions, with GoToWebinar, Crowdcast, Zoom, and BrightWebinar, lacking this feature entirely.

Real-time Chatroom

Its extensive live chat features allow attendees to communicate with each other and you in a moderated environment.

I like that it comes with emojis and automatic language translation, so everyone can communicate vibrantly and effectively.

You can customize the chat background and text colors, font and text size, and notification sounds and settings.

You get full control over moderation, whether you’re moderating yourself or assigning the role to another team member.

The moderation window lets you view and manage incoming messages, ensuring only relevant and appropriate content is shared.

Moreover, chat can be disabled at any time or assigned to specific groups. It even supports private chats with participants, moderators, presenters, or your chosen attendees.

Q&As provide a more controlled environment where you can accept and respond to attendees, choosing what to publish publicly.

Its voice message feature particularly stands out, letting you record, edit, and send pre-recorded audio straight from your mic.

Compared to alternatives, I found LiveWebinar’s chat to offer lots of additional features.

Polls, Surveys, and Tests

Another way to keep the audience engaged is through polls and surveys. These can be done live during a webinar to get instant feedback, collect opinions and research, and help make decisions about topics or the direction of the webinar.

It’s a nice addition that offers something different than standard chatting.

If your webinar is education-based, tests can also be used during the session. These support multiple-choice or single-choice formats, and participants and presenters can get results in real time.

Overall, it’s a valuable tool for assessing attendees’ understanding of the presented material and measuring learning outcomes.

Although many alternatives offer similar features, LiveWebinar is much easier to use and has lots of settings and features that are mostly lacking from the competition.

Certificates

Issuing professional, personalized certificates to attendees is an additional engagement feature that adds value to your webinar, especially for online courses.

For example, gamifying tests and quizzes with awards is a great way to give attendees a sense of accomplishment.

You can design reusable custom certificate templates that align with your brand and recognize individual achievements. What’s more, setting the requirements beforehand allows the process to run on autopilot.

Personal Cloud Storage

Along with the chat comes file sharing. If you want to pass out documents and other files during a webinar, these appear in the chat and are saved on your personal cloud storage.

This feature is ideal when the webinar requires interaction or follow-up, such as the sharing of learning materials.

You can easily manage the storage from the dashboard.

While most leading webinar platforms do offer file sharing and storage, I find the ability to share files directly in the chat and upload files outside the webinar to be more efficient.

Moreover, others I tested, like GoToWebinar and Crowdcast rely on third-party cloud storage like Google Drive and Dropbox, which isn’t always ideal.

Promotion and Branding

Several features help with promotion and branding, so you can reach your audience efficiently and professionally.

Refining your leads with work email-only registration is one way to guarantee only serious attendees sign up.

You can customize your webinar registration page with your brand logo, colors, and background image, with lots of templates to choose from.

It also offers custom fields to capture relevant information from registrants.

Whether you want to add a password field or checkbox, any element you need is easy to configure via a drag-and-drop interface.

You can embed your finished registration form directly on your website, helping to drive traffic and improve conversion rates.

Advanced users can benefit from API access, which enables custom connections to virtually any CRM. Moreover, it supports Zapier for integrations with other common apps in your stack.

Similarly, webinar rooms themselves support branding, allowing you to customize the appearance of your webinar room with your company’s brand identity.

If you’re reaching out by email, LiveWebinar allows you to customize email notifications for reminders, follow-ups, and event communication.

Even when you’ve got the audience in the webinar room, you can insert banner ads, providing an additional opportunity for promotion and monetization during your event.

Furthermore, its Call-to-Action feature allows you to create a custom button and encourage your attendees to take action during the event.

This lets you redirect participants straight to your landing page or any other desired destination.

Reporting

The platform’s extensive Stats and Reports tab helps you analyze and understand the performance of your webinars. The visual nature of these reports is particularly appealing.

This includes attendance numbers across registered and unregistered attendees and their engagement levels.

Feedback reports help parse surveys, polls, and other forms of interactions. Moreover, you can review archived chat conversations to gain insights from participant questions, concerns, and engagement throughout the webinar.

Source tracking reports tell you where webinar traffic is coming from, such as email marketing and social media.

LiveWebinar retains event data for 9 months after the event, allowing you to access and review analytics during this period.

What’s more, you can integrate data into your workflow by exporting to CSV, XLS, and PDF.

I didn’t find any other major platform lacking in this area, but the level of detail here cannot be ignored.

Interface

Overall, LiveWebinar’s interface is user-friendly and effective even for those with only a basic understanding of webinars and live events.

The admin dashboard has an intuitive design and professional appearance.

All its core features are found in the sidebar, and you can schedule or launch a webinar with a few clicks from the homepage.

Setting up a new webinar or event is easy, with a few simple fields to fill out and a useful time zone feature that doubles as a visual map.

For attendees, the webinar room is also clean and modern. Your audience will instantly familiarize themselves with the broadcast, chat, and other features.

Customer Support

LiveWebinar has excellent customer support, which includes a vast knowledge base with tutorials, FAQs, and other helpful documentation.

You can contact support directly via email or email ticket. Response time varies, but you won’t be waiting longer than a day and I was reached out to within a few hours by a well-trained and helpful staff member.

If you have queries before signing up, you can join a live pre-sales call or access the demo to familiarize yourself with the platform.

Pricing

LiveWebinar offers flexible and scalable pricing to meet audience demand. You can pay monthly or commit yearly for 20% off the comparative monthly price.

Free – Test the platform for free with up to 5 attendees for 30 minutes per session.

Note: All premium plans are based on a starting point of 25 attendees, so this is the bare minimum cost:

Basic ($32/mo or $306.96/yr) – 5 Presenter profiles, Unlimited webinars, 6-hour limit, up to 10 cameras, paid webinars, automated webinars for evergreen content, from 1-hour of recording storage, from 100 MB storage space, Screen sharing, Document sharing, Moderated chat, Q&As, Registration/Lead forms, up to 50 email invitations per day, and more.

– 5 Presenter profiles, Unlimited webinars, 6-hour limit, up to 10 cameras, paid webinars, automated webinars for evergreen content, from 1-hour of recording storage, from 100 MB storage space, Screen sharing, Document sharing, Moderated chat, Q&As, Registration/Lead forms, up to 50 email invitations per day, and more. Plus ($42/mo or $402.96/yr) – All of the above, plus 10 Presenter profiles, 12-hour limit, 12 cameras, 5 Automated Evergreen Webinars, Landing pages, 6-hour recording storage, from 1GB storage space, send confirmation requests, up to 200 email invitations per day, Whiteboard, YouTube and Vimeo video playing support, and more.

– All of the above, plus 10 Presenter profiles, 12-hour limit, 12 cameras, 5 Automated Evergreen Webinars, Landing pages, 6-hour recording storage, from 1GB storage space, send confirmation requests, up to 200 email invitations per day, Whiteboard, YouTube and Vimeo video playing support, and more. Premium ($62/mo or $596.04/yr) – All of the above, plus 20 Presenter profiles, 12hr+ limit, 10 Automated Evergreen Webinars, full access to all promotional features, 10-hour recording storage, from 10GB storage space, up to 1,000 email invitations per day and bulk invitations, up to 20 permanent rooms, and more.

You can visit the site’s pricing page for a more comprehensive breakdown of features, and a useful attendee slider to find the best plan for you.

Enterprise users can contact LiveWebinar for a custom quote, tailored just for you.

LiveWebinar Review – Verdict

To conclude this LiveWebinar review, the platform proves to be a reliable and comprehensive solution for hosting webinars and broadcasting other live events.

Its user-friendly interface, seamless streaming capabilities, reports, and customizable branding options are all top-notch.

I also found its variety of interactive components. I.e., polls and live chat, foster engagement and create a more dynamic and enjoyable experience.

That’s without mentioning 360-degree video streaming, advanced whiteboard, and features that are lacking from many alternatives.

While it’s not cheap and the differences between plans can be confusing, you can try it for free before committing and easily adjust the plan on the pricing page.

Have you used LiveWebinar? What did you think? Let me know in the comments below!