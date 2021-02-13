LinkedIn is working on a feature which would allow users to set up virtual meetings.
Discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, it appears users will be able to press a button to set up a meeting, and then send invitations to users on other platforms.
#LinkedIn is working to add the button to create virtual meetings in the mobile app as well ? pic.twitter.com/YwuChXsgen
— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) February 12, 2021
At this stage, it is unclear if the feature is cross-platform, or if users will default to a single one of the services listed.
We look forward to posting more information on the feature as it is revealed.
