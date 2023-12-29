LG revamps Gram lineup with powerful Pro models and the world's lightest 2-in-1

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The LG Gram series is expanding in 2024 with new models, including the LG Gram Pro and LG Gram Pro 2-in-1. The LG Gram Pro series is the best-in-class LG Gram laptop and comes equipped with an Intel Core Ultra processor with a hybrid architecture, an NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

The new LG Gram Pro laptops also have the Intel AI Boost, Intel’s neural processing unit (NPU), similar to what Microsoft announced for the Surface laptops 2024, that can handle AI workloads without a network connection.

The LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 has won a CES 2024 Innovation Award and has recently been listed in the Guinness World Records as the lightest 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. This versatile laptop also features a WQXGA+ resolution OLED display and boasts an incredibly slim and ultra-lightweight design, making it easy to transport and ideal for productivity and entertainment.

LG is also introducing new LG Gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 laptops for 2024. The LG Grams are great for business travelers and busy go-getters, featuring slender, ultra-lightweight designs and long-lasting battery life. All 2024 LG Gram models boast Intel Core Ultra processors, NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and high-brightness IPS panels with anti-glare coating.

The new Pro models and expanded lineup offer options for various needs, with an emphasis on delivering a well-rounded laptop experience.

More here.