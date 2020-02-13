Back in December 2019, LG announced the 2020 gram laptop lineup which included the LG gram 17 (model 17Z90N), LG gram 15 (model 15Z90N), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90N) and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 (model 14T90N).
Like last year’s lineup, these new gram laptops are lightweight, compact and offers long battery life with improved performance. The performance improvements in CPU and GPU is because of the new 10th Generation Intel Core processor with Iris Plus graphics. Also, LG now offers up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM for power users. All the new LG gram laptops now come with Wi-Fi 6 for improved wireless speeds. In the new LG gram 17 and LG gram 15, LG has packed a larger 80Wh battery for even better battery life.
The new LG Gram laptops are now available for order from Amazon, you can order it from the source links below.
- LG Gram Laptop – 14″ Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $1,199.99
- LG Gram Laptop – 14″ Full HD IPS Display, Intel 10th Gen Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD – $1599
- LG Gram Laptop – 17″ IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Intel 10th Gen Core i7 1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 NMVe SSD (512GB x2) – $1849
- LG Gram Laptop – 15.6″ IPS Touchscreen, Intel 10th Gen Core i7 1065G7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB M.2 NMVe SSD (512GB x 2) – $1999
Full tech specs:
|LG gram 17(17Z90N)
|LG gram 15(15Z90N)
|LG gram 14(14Z90N)
|LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90N)
|Display Size
|17-inch
|15.6-inch
|14-inch
|14-inch
|LCD
|WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, Over sRGB 96 percent
|Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, Over sRGB 96 percent
|Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, Over sRGB 96 percent
|Full HD (1920 x 1080)IPS with Touch, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6
|Aspect Ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|16:9
|16:9
|Weight
|1350g (2.98lbs)
|1120g (2.47lbs)
|999g (2.2lbs)
|1145g (2.52lbs)
|Size
|380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4mm(14.98 x 10.34 x 0.69 inches)
|357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8mm(14.08 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches)
|323.4 x 209.8 x 16.8mm(12.73 x 8.26 x 0.66 inches)
|324.6 x 210.8 x 17.9mm (12.78 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches)
|Battery
|80Wh
|80Wh
|72Wh
|72Wh
|CPU
|10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor
|10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor
|10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor
|10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor
|GPU
|Intel® Iris® Plus GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Plus GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Plus GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics
|Memory
|Up to 24GB(DDR4 3200MHz,
1 on board + 1 slot)
|Up to 24GB(DDR4 3200MHz,
1 on board + 1 slot)
|Up to 24GB(DDR4 3200MHz,
1 on board + 1 slot)
|Up to 16 GB(DDR4 2666MHz,
1 on board + 1 slot)
|Storage
|M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM)
|M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM)
|M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM)
|M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM)
|Color
|White, Dark Silver
|White, Dark Silver
|White, Dark Silver
|White, Dark Silver
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|Backlit
|Backlit
|Backlit
|I/O Port
|ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),
USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In
HP/Mic Out (Combo)
|ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),
USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In
HP/Mic Out (Combo)
|ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),
USB 3.1 x 2, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In
HP/Mic Out (Combo)
|ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),
USB 3.1 x 2, HDMI,
microSD, DC-In
HP/Mic Out (Combo)
|USP
|Fingerprint Reader, US Military Standard810G Compliance,
DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6
|Fingerprint Reader, US Military Standard810G Compliance,
DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6
|Fingerprint Reader, US Military Standard810G Compliance,
DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6
|Fingerprint Reader, US Military Standard810G Compliance,
DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6