LG Gram lightweight laptops with 10th gen Intel processors now available for order

Back in December 2019, LG announced the 2020 gram laptop lineup which included the LG gram 17 (model 17Z90N), LG gram 15 (model 15Z90N), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90N) and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 (model 14T90N).

Like last year’s lineup, these new gram laptops are lightweight, compact and offers long battery life with improved performance. The performance improvements in CPU and GPU is because of the new 10th Generation Intel Core processor with Iris Plus graphics. Also, LG now offers up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM for power users. All the new LG gram laptops now come with Wi-Fi 6 for improved wireless speeds. In the new LG gram 17 and LG gram 15, LG has packed a larger 80Wh battery for even better battery life.

The new LG Gram laptops are now available for order from Amazon, you can order it from the source links below.

Full tech specs:

 LG gram 17(17Z90N)LG gram 15(15Z90N)LG gram 14(14Z90N)LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90N)
Display Size17-inch15.6-inch14-inch14-inch
LCDWQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, Over sRGB 96 percentFull HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, Over sRGB 96 percentFull HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, Over sRGB 96 percentFull HD (1920 x 1080)IPS with Touch, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6
Aspect Ratio16:1016:916:916:9
Weight1350g (2.98lbs)1120g (2.47lbs)999g (2.2lbs)1145g (2.52lbs)
Size380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4mm(14.98 x 10.34 x 0.69 inches)357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8mm(14.08 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches)323.4 x 209.8 x 16.8mm(12.73 x 8.26 x 0.66 inches)324.6 x 210.8 x 17.9mm  (12.78 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches)
Battery80Wh80Wh72Wh72Wh
CPU10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor10th Gen Intel®Core™ Processor
GPUIntel® Iris® Plus GraphicsIntel® UHD GraphicsIntel® Iris® Plus GraphicsIntel® UHD GraphicsIntel® Iris® Plus GraphicsIntel® UHD GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics
MemoryUp to 24GB(DDR4 3200MHz,

1 on board + 1 slot)

Up to 24GB(DDR4 3200MHz,

1 on board + 1 slot)

Up to 24GB(DDR4 3200MHz,

1 on board + 1 slot)

Up to 16 GB(DDR4 2666MHz,

1 on board + 1 slot)

StorageM.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM)M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM)M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM)M.2 Dual SSD slots(NVMeTM)
ColorWhite, Dark SilverWhite, Dark SilverWhite, Dark SilverWhite, Dark Silver
KeyboardBacklitBacklitBacklitBacklit
I/O PortThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),

USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In

HP/Mic Out (Combo)

ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),

USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In

HP/Mic Out (Combo)

ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),

USB 3.1 x 2, HDMI, microSD/UFS, DC-In

HP/Mic Out (Combo)

ThunderboltTM 3(USB Type-C),

USB 3.1 x 2, HDMI,

microSD, DC-In

HP/Mic Out (Combo)

USPFingerprint Reader, US Military Standard810G Compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader, US Military Standard810G Compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader, US Military Standard810G Compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader, US Military Standard810G Compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

