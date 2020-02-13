Back in December 2019, LG announced the 2020 gram laptop lineup which included the LG gram 17 (model 17Z90N), LG gram 15 (model 15Z90N), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90N) and 14-inch LG gram 2-in-1 (model 14T90N).

Like last year’s lineup, these new gram laptops are lightweight, compact and offers long battery life with improved performance. The performance improvements in CPU and GPU is because of the new 10th Generation Intel Core processor with Iris Plus graphics. Also, LG now offers up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM for power users. All the new LG gram laptops now come with Wi-Fi 6 for improved wireless speeds. In the new LG gram 17 and LG gram 15, LG has packed a larger 80Wh battery for even better battery life.

The new LG Gram laptops are now available for order from Amazon, you can order it from the source links below.

Full tech specs: