Via a source close to retail, we have managed to get our hands on Lenovo’s range of 2022 laptops which the company will be showing off at CES 2022 shortly.

The range includes new gaming laptops, Yogas and Thinkbooks and will of course be running Windows 11 – see the devices below:

Lenovo ThinkBook

The Lenovo ThinkBook is Lenovo’s range of basic business laptops. At CES 2022 the company is set to introduce their second generation of Lenovo ThinkBook 13x laptops, the 4th generation of their ThinkBook 14 and 16 laptops. The laptops, powered by Intel processors, feature power button/fingerprint readers and also Windows Hello cameras for extra security and a good complement and USB A ports and USB-C ports.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 4

Lenovo ThinkPad X1

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is Lenovo’s business ultrabook range, meaning they are thin and light while retaining lots of battery life for business mobility. This year Lenovo is introducing the 10th generation of their ThinkPad X1 Carbon range, the second generation of their ThinkPad X1 Nano range and the ThinkPad X1 Yoga range, which is of course a convertible form factor. The laptops feature full-sized HDMI ports for presentations and Windows Hello cameras for security.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano G2

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G7

Lenovo Yoga

The Lenovo Yoga is Lenovo’s convertible range, which can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. This year the company is introducing the 7th generation of their Yoga 6, Yoga 7i and Yoga 91 range. The Yoga 6 has a 13-inch screen that supports both touch and stylus input. The Yoga 6 is the bottom of the range, but still offers the option of a cool fabric back, while the 7i is a step up with a metal case and a fingerprint reader and the 9i features Lenovo’s iconic speaker array and a Windows Hello camera.

Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 7

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7

Lenovo Legion 5

The Lenovo Legion 5 is Lenovo’s range of gaming laptops. Both the Legion 5 15 and 16 will be available in Intel and AMD versions

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 15

Lenono Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 16

Availability

While Lenovo will be showing off the devices at CES 2022, it is not known yet when they will be hitting the market.