Lenovo announces Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop

Lenovo today announced the new Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptop. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is powered by up to 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Series processors with AMD Radeon Graphics, up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD and an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics. This laptop will deliver up to 14.5 hours of battery life with its 61WHrs battery. The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon laptop measures just 14.9mm at its thinnest point and weighs just 1.1kg (2.37 lbs). The main highlight of this laptop is its OLED display, read about it below.

With an OLED panel by Samsung Display that’s optimized on four sides by narrow bezels, it mounts a stunning 14-inch QHD+ display designed for ultravivid picture quality with Dolby Vision, and a VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification for enhanced video quality reproduction in a 16:10 display format for less scrolling and factory calibrated to Delta E <2 for accurate performance at 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut vibrancy.

This means you’ll see colors and contrast more clearly from multiple viewing angles and enjoy less lag with a 90Hz refresh rate at 400 nits nominal brightness or up to 600 nits at peak brightness. It’s even TÜV Eye Comfort certified for better eye health via its low blue light.

The glass display is default and you can opt for a touch screen that’s strengthened with Corning Gorilla Glass for increased durability.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon laptop (called IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon in the US) will start at $1,289.99 and is expected to be available starting October 2021.

Yoga Slip 7 Carbon Tech Specs:

Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Dimensions and Weight Starting at 14.9mm thin and weighs from 1kg (2.37 lbs) Screen 14” QHD+ (2880 x1800), 90Hz, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, AAR 91%, Dolby Vision HDR, optional touchscreen Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics

Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Memory Up to 16GB Dual Channel LPDDR4x Storage Up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.22 Operating System Windows 11 Battery 61WHr

Up to 14.5 hours of battery life4

Rapid Charge Express3 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Alexa Built-in Ports 2 x USB Type-C® (USB 3.2 Gen 2, PD 3.0, DisplayPort 1.4)

1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

1 x Audio Combo Jack Audio Dolby Atmos Speaker System

Source: Lenovo