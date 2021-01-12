Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, an ultrathin and ultralight 2-in-1 device

At CES 2021, Lenovo revealed ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, its thinnest ThinkPad ever. As the name suggests, this 2-in-1 device is covered in titanium material, it’s just over 11mm thin and features a 3:2 ratio 13.5-inch low power display along with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos Speaker System for great media experience.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is powered by the latest 11th generation of Intel Core i7 vPro processors, up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Also, it features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and smart port replicator solution.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Tech Specs:

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will be available in January 2021, with prices starting at $1899.

Source: Lenovo