Lenovo is reviving the NEC brand in USA by bringing its LaVie thing and light systems over from Japan. NEC last sold PCs in USA in 2011 and was recently acquired by Lenovo.

The Lavie brand is known for highly mobile systems and Lenovo is bringing over 3 models, starting with the NEC LaVie Pro Mobile.

The NEC LaVie Pro Mobile

The NEC LaVie Pro Mobile is a 13.3-inch laptop designed to be light, but full-featured with long battery life. It comes in a stylish Bordeaux chassis with a magnesium-lithium bottom and a carbon fibre top. The 13.3-inch screen features a Full-HD IPS display with 300 nits max brightness, and an anti-glare coating, and the package is only 15.5 mm thick and 837 grams (~1.85 lbs) heavy.

It is powered by an Intel 8th Gen Core processors (Whiskey Lake, up to Core i7-8565U) with up to four cores and UHD Graphics 620, 8 GB of soldered-down LPDDR3 memory, and up to 512 GB M.2-2280 PCIe SSD, with a 49 Wh battery offering up to 15 hours battery life.

It also features 2×2 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A powers, two USB 3.1 Gen 1/Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 1.4b output, a microSD slot, and a 3.5-mm combo audio jack. For media, it features a 720p webcam, 2W stereo speakers with Yamaha badge, and a microphone array. For biometrics, if offers a fingerprint reader in the power button.

The Lenovo LaVie Pro Mobile will go on sale in March starting at $1,599.99.

The NEC LaVie Vega

The NEC LaVie Vega notebook is a step-up from the LaVie Pro Mobile and features a 15.6-inch screen in a thin, light, and stylish package. It comes in an aluminium chassis with a blue finish with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on display lid and a special Smart Light LED on the front panel, which reacts to voice assistant commands.

The La Vie Vega weighs 1.84 kilograms and is 18.3 mm thick. The NEC La Vie Vega features a factory-calibrated 15.6-inch Ultra-HD OLED display with a maximum brightness of 400 nits with high contrast ratios, low response times, and wide horizontal viewing angles.

It is powered by an Intel’s 9th Generation Core processor, which offers up to six cores and UHD Graphics 630 (up to Core i7-9750H) paired with up to 8 GB of DDR4-2666 memory and a hybrid solid-state storage solution comprising of 32 GB of Intel Optane Memory and a 512 GB Intel 3D QLC-NAND-based SSD.

In terms of connectivity, it features a 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5 adapter, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connectors, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5-mm TRRS headset jack. In terms of media, it offers a Windows Hello-compatible 720p webcam, a couple of 2W Yamaha-badged speakers, and a quad-microphone array.

Its battery is a generous 80 Wh which promises 8.3 hours of autonomy.

The NEC LaVie Vega be available in March starting at $2,099.99.

The NEC LaVie Home AIO

If you prefer even your desktop thin and light, Lenovo is offering the LaVie Home All-in-One PC.

The LaVie Home All-in-One PC is designed primarily for entertainment purposes and comes in a Fine White chassis and a large 27-inch Full-HD IPS display with very narrow bezels with LG’s Crystal Sound Display technology, which turns the screen into a Yamaha-tuned speaker and quad far-field microphone array.

It is powered by a Intel’s 10th Gen Core processor (Comet Lake) with UHD Graphics, 8 GB of DDR4-2666 DRAM, a 256 GB M.2-2280 PCIe SSD, and a Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5 adapter, a 3 TB 5400 RPM hard drive and a DVD±R optical drive with a GbE port, USB 3.1 Gen 1/Gen 2 connectors, an SD card reader, and a 3.5-mm audio jack for headsets.

The LaVie Home AIO is also bundled with a wireless keyboard and a mouse and supports Cortana and Amazon’s Alexa.

The NEC LaVie Home All-In-One will be available in the US this March starting at $1,799.99.

