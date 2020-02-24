Lenovo announces updated ThinkPad laptops with Dolby Vision and Audio, WiFi 6, latest processors and more

Lenovo today announced several new laptops in the ThinkPad T series, X series and L series. These new laptops come with several modern features like Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, WiFi 6, Dolby Audio Speaker and Dolby Vision, 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and next generation AMD Ryzen 4000 PRO Mobile processors. Learn more about the new laptops below.
ThinkPad T14, T14s and T15:
- The 14 and 15-inch models are available with Windows 10 Pro and powered by 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors.
- AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors can be configured on ThinkPad T14s and T14.
- Other highlights: Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Dolby Audio Speaker System and brighter displays with optional Dolby Vision support.
- Improved Connectivity: WiFi 6 and optional CAT 16 WWAN.
ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga:
- Both X13 and X13 Yoga can be configured with an FHD 500 nit PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display with PrivacyAlert that helps protect users from over the shoulder glances.
- The X13 Yoga includes Dolby Audio Speaker System and an option for a vivid UHD OLED display with Dolby Vision.
- ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 ships with 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors.
- ThinkPad X13 is also available with AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors.
ThinkPad L14, L15, L13 and L13 Yoga:
- Redesigned to be thinner and lighter across the board.
- Improved Connectivity: WiFi 6 and optional CAT 9 WWAN.
- New rapid-access unified communications functions keys.
- Dolby Audio and brighter optional on-cell touch displays.
- Fingerprint reader support by Windows Hello.
- ThinkPad L14 and L15 are available with either 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors or AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors.
Pricing and Availability:
- ThinkPad T14 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of $849.
- ThinkPad T14s will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of $ 1029.
- ThinkPad T15 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of $ 1079.
- ThinkPad X13 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of $ 849.
- ThinkPad X13 Yoga will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of $ 1099.
- ThinkPad L13 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of $ 679.
- ThinkPad L13 Yoga will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of $ 799.
- ThinkPad L14 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of $ 649.
- ThinkPad L15 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of $ 649.
Source: Lenovo
