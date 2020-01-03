Lenovo announces ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8th Gen and ThinkPad X1 Yoga 5th Gen with new 10th gen Intel vPro processors

Lenovo today announced the new 8th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon and 5th generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga devices powered by 10th gen Intel Core processors. 10th gen Intel Core processors were available even with the last gen devices, but the new gen devices have 10th gen vPro processors. The Intel vPro platform provides businesses with the tools to efficiently manage and help secure laptops. Enterprises will be really happy with this new upgrade as they can deploy these devices with confidence.

As always, both these devices can be configured with different display options including the stunning 500 nit, 10 bit, 4K Dolby Vision enabled panel, or the new, brighter 500 nit FHD PrivacyGuard display. Both the devices are built as part of Intel’s Project Athena program enabling optimized battery life, best-in-class connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and more responsiveness.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga 5th Gen will be available later this year, starting at $1599. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8th Gen will be available later this year, starting at $1499.